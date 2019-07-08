Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Earl McDonald "Blue" Lll

Earl McDonald "Blue" Lll Obituary
Earl "Blue" McDonald lll

Cincinnati - McDonald, Earl "Blue"lll, age 64, passed away July 6, 2019, loving son of the late Earl Blue McDonald II & Rhea Legge McDonald, step son of the late Mitchell Jackson, preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Beth Silbermann McDonald, son in law of Sandy Silbermann & the late Harry Silbermann, devoted father of Chrissy (Dave) Webster, Alex McDonald & Taylor McDonald, dear brother of John (Lisa) McDonald and brother in law of Tom (Lori) Rosenbaum, Rob (Jani) Belke & Jay (Ashley) Silbermann, proud grandfather of Zach and Logan Webster. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Symmes Twsp., Ohio 45249, Thursday, July 11, 11:00 A.M. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday evening 5:00-8:00 P.M. Friends may call on the family at McDonald residence following the interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Green Beret Foundation, 14402 Blanco Road, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78216.Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 8, 2019
