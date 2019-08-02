|
Earl Michael Dangel
Miami Heights - Earl Michael "Mick" Dangel, 78, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret A. Rolf Dangel, devoted father of Shelly Robbins (Mike), Sharon Craig (Brent), Sandy Truitt (Mike) & Tony Dangel (Amy), loving grandfather of Erica Palmisano, Brittany Hellman; Austin, Collin, Madison & Carson Truitt, Ashley Schnelle, Chase & Parker Dangel, KyLee & Brevan Snyder, Erin (Scott) Weinewuth; Michael (Lynn), Kyle (Liz), Nathan & Kayla Robbins & gr. grandfather of Vince Palmisano & 11 others, beloved son of the late Eleanor (nee Funk) & Earl Dangel & dear brother of Margie Grieshop; Jim (Pauline), Bill, Dick (Mary Jo), Tom (Peggy) & Jack (Marie) Dangel. Also survived by many other relatives & friends. Mick was a longtime employee of the Cheviot Public Works & Fire Depts. He was also self employed in the construction business for which he had great love & passion. He finally retired from the transportation dept. of Oak Hills School District. Visitation Mon., Aug. 5, 8:30 -10 AM at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Am. Diabetes Assn. www.diabetes.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019