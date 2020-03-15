|
|
Earl R. Pennington Sr.
Earl R. Pennington Sr. (age 79) sadly passed away on Tuesday March 3rd, 2020 at Edgewood Manor. Earl (Ray) was a long-time resident of Brookville Indiana. He was survived by his beloved children Patricia Devore, E. Ray Pennington Jr., Robert Pennington Sr., and beloved sister Ada, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by siblings, Oval, Roy, Russell, Nick, Fred, Allie and Pauline. Earl (Poppy) enjoyed the outdoors and had deep faith. He loved his family, friends and playing the Harmonica. He was talented at many jobs including long time employment at Pease Industries. He worked hard at whatever he did including carpentry, roofing, maintenance, management, and autobody work to name a few. He was always there to help others with whatever they needed. He served in the United States Army as a young man. A Celebration of Life to be private for immediate family and close friends on a future date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020