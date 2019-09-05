|
Earl Richard White, Sr.
Florence - Earl Richard White, 86 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, in Florida, with his family at his side. He was born on July 16, 1933 in Erlanger, Kentucky to his late parents, Sever and Serelda White. He is also predeceased by his wife, Lillian Fay White (nee McVay) and his sisters, Dorthea Penn, Catherine Sublett and Rita Henderson. Left to mourn Earl's passing are his children, Earl Richard "Rick" White, Jr. (Rhonda), Tammy Burns (Chris), and Jodi King (Mark); his six Grandchildren and his seven Great-Grandchildren. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. Earl retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and from the Boone County Sherriff's office. He will be remembered as a great man that loved and cherished his entire family. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Mausoleum, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40222. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
