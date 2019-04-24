Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
Union, KY - Earl Robert Gossett, age 60, of Union, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2019 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. He was the Co-Owner of R & D Cleaning and was passionate about archery and hunting. His passion for archery spurred him to work at getting local competitions and clubs incorporated into area schools. He is survived by his wife, Debby Schroth Gossett; sons, Andy Gossett and Adam Gossett; and five grandchildren. His son, Robert Aaron Gossett, preceded him in death in 2017. His visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. The funeral service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
