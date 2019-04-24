|
Earl Robert Gossett
Union, KY - Earl Robert Gossett, age 60, of Union, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2019 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. He was the Co-Owner of R & D Cleaning and was passionate about archery and hunting. His passion for archery spurred him to work at getting local competitions and clubs incorporated into area schools. He is survived by his wife, Debby Schroth Gossett; sons, Andy Gossett and Adam Gossett; and five grandchildren. His son, Robert Aaron Gossett, preceded him in death in 2017. His visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. The funeral service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019