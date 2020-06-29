Earl S. Gusweiler
- - Earl S. Gusweiler, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Age 92. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen. Devoted father to Judy Pogue, Gil (Molly), Carol (Terry) Shumrick, Jim (Kim), Sue Chandler, and Scott (Gail). Loving grandfather of Andrew (Liz) and Natalie; Leah (David Mangen) and Tim; Kyle, Claire and Carly; Brian, Kevin (Mackenzie), Tommy, Jack and Kelly; Max and Maddie; great-grandfather of Will and Maggie Mangen. Also survived by sister Janet Reeder. Preceded in death by brother Ed. Affectionately known as Grump to all that knew him well, though that was far from the truth. He was an avid golfer and a 50-year member of Maketewah Country Club. He was proud of his career which always involved automobiles. He began at Gusweiler Pontiac and finished his career after 40 years as owner of Western Hills Leasing. A private Mass will be held for the family. Memorials may be directed to the Evans Scholarship Foundation. (wgaesf.org). Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.