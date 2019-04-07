Services
Knox & Brothers Funeral Home
625 East 2nd Street
Maysville, KY 41056
(606) 564-5522
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Knox and Brothers Funeral Home
625 East 2nd Street
Maysville, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Maysville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Tincher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Tincher


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Earl Tincher Obituary
Earl Tincher

Fort Thomas - Earl Tincher 97, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, formerly of Maysville, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born in Nicholas County, Kentucky on July 2, 1921 the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Markland Tincher.

He was married to Evelyn Highfield Tincher in 1946 until her death in 1994.

Earl served in the US Army in WWII in the 1st Battalion Headquarters Company 361st Infantry. He was awarded a bronze star for bravery and service.

He was a longtime water meter reader for the Maysville Water Company and then later he worked and retired from Browning Manufacturing.

A longtime resident of Schubert Avenue, Earl was a wonderful neighbor and friend to many residents in the east end community of Maysville.

He is survived by his only daughter, Lisa Bowman and her husband Mike, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Newport and Maysville, KY; granddaughter, Mandy Haigis and husband Joey of Fort Thomas; great grandchildren Bryce, Aiden, and Savannah Haigis of Fort Thomas; grandson Michael Gallenstein and wife Tammy, of Maysville; and step great grandkids Jade Merritt of Marietta, Georgia, and Shelby Merritt of Maysville.

Earl is also survived by many nieces and nephews and by very special friends Pam Fowler, Rodney Collier, and Susan Alexander, all of Maysville.

Besides his wife and parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Omar, Claude, and Bill; sisters, Ida Tincher, Neva Tincher, Bessie Hughes, Laura Bell McKay, Cora Smith, and Sarah Fryman.

Visitation for Earl Tincher will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM with graveside rites and burial in the Maysville Cemetery immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .

Condolences may made at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now