Earl Tincher
Fort Thomas - Earl Tincher 97, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, formerly of Maysville, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born in Nicholas County, Kentucky on July 2, 1921 the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Markland Tincher.
He was married to Evelyn Highfield Tincher in 1946 until her death in 1994.
Earl served in the US Army in WWII in the 1st Battalion Headquarters Company 361st Infantry. He was awarded a bronze star for bravery and service.
He was a longtime water meter reader for the Maysville Water Company and then later he worked and retired from Browning Manufacturing.
A longtime resident of Schubert Avenue, Earl was a wonderful neighbor and friend to many residents in the east end community of Maysville.
He is survived by his only daughter, Lisa Bowman and her husband Mike, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Newport and Maysville, KY; granddaughter, Mandy Haigis and husband Joey of Fort Thomas; great grandchildren Bryce, Aiden, and Savannah Haigis of Fort Thomas; grandson Michael Gallenstein and wife Tammy, of Maysville; and step great grandkids Jade Merritt of Marietta, Georgia, and Shelby Merritt of Maysville.
Earl is also survived by many nieces and nephews and by very special friends Pam Fowler, Rodney Collier, and Susan Alexander, all of Maysville.
Besides his wife and parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Omar, Claude, and Bill; sisters, Ida Tincher, Neva Tincher, Bessie Hughes, Laura Bell McKay, Cora Smith, and Sarah Fryman.
Visitation for Earl Tincher will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM with graveside rites and burial in the Maysville Cemetery immediately following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Condolences may made at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019