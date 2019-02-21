Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Covington - Ed Daugherty, 86, of Covington, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. He was a member of the American Legion Post 4 and served in the US Army during the Korean War, earning a Purple Heart. He retired from the IRS as a Tax Examiner and was an avid fan of UK basketball, the Cincinnati Reds and anything horse racing. He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker Dena Daugherty; daughters Cherlene (Jeff) Milburn, Heather (Greg) Laws; grandchildren Michael (Kellie) Daugherty, Jeffrey ( Mandy) Milburn, Meagan (Kyle) Milburn, Hailey Paredes, Jacob Laws ; 10 great grandchildren; his dear, loyal cousin John (Ann) and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Highland Springs of Ft Thomas, and most recently to St Elizabeth Hospice.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5 pm until time of service at 7pm. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 am. To leave online condolences please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
