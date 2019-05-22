|
ED MARKSBERRY
Florence - Elzie "Ed" Marksberry, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood. Ed was born in 1931 in Latonia, Kentucky to his late parents, Elzie Marksberry, Sr. and Martha Gaines Marksberry. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Linda L. Marksberry; his sister, Geneva May; and his brother, James Thomas Marksberry. Left to mourn his passing are his sons, Rick Marksberry, of Florence, KY, and Ron Marksberry (Laurie), of Chicago, IL. Ed also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He will also be greatly missed by the Boxer that he rescued, his beloved Maya. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and University of Kentucky Basketball fan. Ed will also be remembered as an accomplished handyman. He was well-respected in the Dental Community as a sales rep, for Kentucky Dental Supply, which was later acquired by Patterson Dental. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ed's name are suggested to the R.C. Durr YMCA Scholarship Fund, 5874 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005 or the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Covington, KY 41017. Online condolences may be left at:
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019