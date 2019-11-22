Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
8815 E Kemper Road
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Price Hill
Resources
Edda J. Camardo Obituary
Edda J. Camardo

Loveland - Edda J Camardo(nee Fiorino) age 88 passed away on November 19, 2019. Wife of the late Victor J Camardo. Sister to Virginia Requarth, brother Frank Fiorino(Pat) and sister-in-law Mary Silbernagel. Preceded in death by her brother Joseph Fiorino. Devoted mother of Mary Angela (Phil), Tom (Kim), Carolyn (Bo), Paula, Lisa (Huska), Ed(Jenny), and Vicki; 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM at Gilligan Funeral Home 8225 Montgomery Rd in Kenwood. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am on Monday November 25th at Good Shepherd Church 8815 E Kemper Road. Immediately follow mass burial will be at St. Joseph cemetery in Price Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: Mercy Ships or stjude.org. Details at

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
