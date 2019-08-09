Services
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
Resources
Eddie "Peck" Chipman


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Eddie "Peck" Chipman Obituary
Eddie "Peck" Chipman

Williamstown - Eddie "Peck" Chipman of Williamstown was born Wednesday, November 14, 1934 in Holbrook, KY and died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his residence at the age of 84.

He was the son of the late Tilden and Rosella Washum Chipman. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired electrician for Clow Corporation, and a member of the Mt Pisgah United Methodist Church. On January 7, 1961 he was united in marriage to his wife Pearl Pickett Chipman who preceded him in death in March 2015.

Surviving is 2 daughters, Tracy (Jerry) Paulley of Lexington, KY and Susie (Tommy) Dezarn of Williamstown, KY; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Richard Chipman of Munks Corner, SC and Rev. Howard Chipman of Williamstown, KY; and 1 sister, Alma Elliott of Sanders, KY.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown, KY with burial to follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Monday, August 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
