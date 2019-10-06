Services
Edgar C. Dolman, 88 of Blue Ash passed away Friday October 4, 2019. Korea War Army Veteran, Graduate of U.C. and retired in life as an Underwriter from Ohio National Insurance Co. Devoted father of Ann (Ken) Cornett and Laura (Ken Crabtree) Dolman. Beloved grandfather of Bradley, Evan, Luke, James, Bailey and Paige. Also surviving, Eileen M. Dolman. His brother, Charles Dolman preceded him in death. Visitation , this Tuesday 6 - 8 pm. and funeral on Wednesday at 10 am., both at Strawser Funeral Home in Blue Ash. Memorials to Hospice of Cinc. Guest book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com www.strawserfuneralhome.com>
