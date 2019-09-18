Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Bellevue, OH
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Bellevue, OH
Edgar Stitt


1931 - 2019
Edgar Stitt Obituary
Edgar Stitt

Bellevue - Edgar Frederick Stitt, 88, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 15th at his residence. He was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War and a retired Manager at Cincinnati Milacron. Edgar was also an active member of St. John United Church of Christ, Bellevue. He was preceded in death by son, Doug Stitt and brother, David Stitt. Edgar is survived by his wife, Carol Stitt (nee. Boothby); son, Jeff (Lori) Stitt and grandchildren, Brian & Tyler Stitt and Taylor (Nate) Kinman. A Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 19th at St. John United Church of Christ, Bellevue. The Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 520 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
