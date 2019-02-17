|
|
Edith Ann Smith
Loveland - Edith Ann Smith, 86 and formerly of Florence, KY passed away February 13, 2019. Edith was born October 20, 1932 in Butler, TN to Bynum C. Bradshaw and Julia A. Cable, was an Interpreter for the Deaf and was a member of Erlanger Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her Husbands James Charles Jones in June 2017 & Joe Smith in August 2018, Half-Sister Genevieve Sutek, Sisters Helen Thomason & Lois Short, and Nephew Jerry Smith. She is survived by Daughter Sharon (Larry) Smith and Son David Jones, Grandchildren Glenda Wylder, Julia Dillaman, and Nick Jones, Great Grandchildren Jackson Wylder, Lorenzo & Marcus Wylder, Quincy & Arlo Dillaman, Brother-In-Law and Sister-in-Law Jim & Jewell Smith, Nephews Ron, Carl, Wayne, & Don Smith, Sister Loraine Ayers, and numerous Nieces & Nephews. Visitation will be from 10AM-12PM followed by the funeral service at 12PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Maineville United Methodist Church, 60 East Foster-Maineville Rd., Maineville, OH 45039. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019