Edith Ann Ward
Cincinnati - On November 3, 2020, at the age of 93, Edith Ann Ward passed away in Cincinnati, OH, after a long illness. Edith and her identical twin sister Eileen were born August 6, 1927, in Medford, MA, to Joseph and Eileen Skillings. Her twin sister, who was her lifelong best friend, predeceased Edith in 2017, as did her older siblings Joseph K. Skillings, Jr. and Martha Stein. As a young girl, Edith moved with her family to Bronxville, NY, where she attended Bronxville High School. In 1946, while attending Bradford Junior College with her sister Eileen, the twins became junior models and appeared in Life Magazine in a Toni Home Permanent print ad for the iconic "Which Twin has the Toni?" advertising campaign. Edith wed First Lieutenant Lawrence W. Ward of the United States Marine Corps in January 1951 at the main alter of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Prior to settling in Cincinnati in 1957, Edith and her husband resided in Wilmington, NC, Springvale, ME, Bronxville, NY, and Knoxville, TN. They were happily married for 63 years until Mr. Ward's death in 2014. While raising a family of three children, Edie found time to perform substantial charity work, principally through the Junior League of Cincinnati. She and her husband were devoted members of the Catholic Church. Edie shared her husband's devotion to golf, playing in Cincinnati, Florida, and at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk Beach, ME, where she scored a hole-in-one. Edie enjoyed many summers with her family in Kennebunk Beach, first with young children in the 1950s and through her retirement years, last visiting Maine in 2013. Spending time outdoors was always Edie's preference whether it was playing paddle tennis, planting her flower-filled garden beds, or building sand castles with her grandchildren. She also had a passion for needlepointing—stitching elaborate Christmas stockings for everyone in her family—and knack for creating memorable meals. Her famed shore dinners were among her family's favorites. Her energy was boundless, and she will be remembered as a true whirling dervish. Edith is survived by her three children, Eileen W. Barrett (John) and Kevin K. Ward (Ashley) of Cincinnati, OH, and Lawrence W. Ward, Jr. (Rosemary) of Irvine, CA; nine grandchildren Madison (Michael), Sydney, Peyton (Jim), Winston, Christine (Aaron), Anne, Charles (Dora), Aimée, and Charlotte; and six great-grandchildren Anne, Lawrence, Ryan, Teipel, Emery, and John. A private service is planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Charles M. Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman Street, Cincinnati, OH 45267-0757. Condolences may be expressed at www.GilliganFuneralHomes.com
