Edith B. Swearingen
Beloved wife of the late Earl E. Swearingen. Loving mother of Brooke (Marlene Durand) Swearingen, Debbie (Gary) Merhar and Judy (Jeff) Weber. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Geoffrey, Matthew, Daniel, Jennifer, Laura and the late Christopher. Adored great grandmother of 4 great grandchildren. Edith was a retired Director of Nursing at the Hillebrand Nursing Home for 25 years. Monday December 16, 2019. Age 95 years. Visitation 11 AM to 12 PM Monday December 23, 2019 followed by a 12 PM Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. If desired memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or . www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019