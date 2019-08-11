Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 948-1113
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Burton

Add a Memory
Edith Burton Obituary
Edith Burton

Cincinnati - Edith nee' Mink, beloved wife of the late Vernon D. Burton. Dear mother of Dannie (Robin), Donnie (Gail) Burton and Judy (Rich) Girty. Sister of Ivan Mink. Loving grandmother of eight and great grandmother of 13. Edith passed Thursday, August 8, 2019 with her family at her side. Visitation Tuesday, August 13th from 4pm to 8pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, Formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner 8633 Reading Rd, Reading, OH 45215. Funeral services 11am Wednesday, August 14th at the funeral home. Special thanks to the caring staff at Loveland Health Care.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now