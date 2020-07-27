Edith C. Mariani
Dayton - Edith Ann Capp Mariani, 75, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Edith was a retired teacher who never really retired. She spent her most recent days working with students at St. Therese School in Southgate and Newport Primary School. She was gifted in her ability to connect with anyone she met in a deeply positive way. Edith treasured her family, especially her grandchildren. She cherished her relationship with each one and was devoted to supporting and growing their personal interests and passions. Her hobbies included cooking, reading, and spending time in her backyard oasis. She will be truly missed by her family and friends for her positive perspective and worldview that is so needed in this world today. Edit is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Roman and August Capp. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 53 years, Frederick "Fred" Mariani, devoted children, Rick (Jennifer) Mariani and Christy Petroze and loving grandchildren Mason, Maddalena and Marie Clare Mariani and Nicholas, Anna and Vinny Petroze. Visitation will be held from 11-2 p.m., Thursday, July 30th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese School, 2516 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com
