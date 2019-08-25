Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Normandy Church UMC
450 W Alex Bell Rd
Dayton, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Normandy Church UMC
450 W Alex Bell Rd
Dayton, OH
Edith Corbin


1927 - 2019
Edith Corbin Obituary
Edith Corbin

Centerville - CORBIN, Edith Marilyn (nee Peters) November 12, 1927 - August 18, 2019.

Edith is predeceased by her husband Robert Corbin, her parents Lillian and Calvin Peters, her brother Calvin (Pete) Peters and sister-in-law Ellen Peters (nee Coleman). She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Corbin (Roland) Seiple, of Madison FL., and Carol (Bob) Wilcox of Southport, NC. Memorial service will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 at Normandy Church UMC, 450 W Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH. Family will greet friends at 10:00 with the service to follow at 11:00.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
