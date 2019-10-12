|
|
Edith Marie "Rita" (nee Stephenson) Bell, of Florence, KY passed away after a brief illness on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence at the age of 84. She was born in Crittenden, KY on May 31, 1935; the daughter of Ferd and Edith Stephenson. Rita had worked and retired from St. Luke Hospital where she served as a unit clerk and was also a 70+ year member of the First Baptist Church of Walton. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, traveling to the Grand Old Opry, listening to Renfro Valley Music and rooting for the University of Kentucky basketball. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her family and friends whom she cared for deeply. Rita was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Larry Bell; a sister, Marylou Kinman; a brother, Marshall Stephenson and a nephew, John Fields. She is survived by her caring children, Michelle (James) Tipton and Michael (Tina) Bell; brother, James (Myra) Stephenson; grandchildren, Sheena (Billy) King, Cyle (Mariah) Tipton, Brittany Miller, Lindsey Miller, Kelsey Miller and Chris Miller; great-grandchildren, Conner King, Kaylee King, Canyon King, Carter Davis and Tyanna Bailey; very dear friends, Byron & Teresa Vance and Mary Ann Knaley; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing and continue to keep her memory alive. In accordance with the family's wishes, a graveside service for Rita will be held at their convenience. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Expressions of sympathy in Rita's name may be made to Stephanie's House, 86 Jennifer Drive, Chester Springs, PA 19425. To leave a condolence message for the family or to share a memory of Rita, please visit
