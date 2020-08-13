Edith Padgett
Milford - Edith C. Padgett (nee Dunnemann), beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Padgett. Devoted mother of Kathy Doyle and Linda (Sue) Barkhurst. Loving grandmother of Jonathan E. (Kym) Doyle. Great grandma of Cayla and Riley Doyle. Loving daughter of the late Frederick Sr. and the late Thelma Dunnemann. Dear sister of the late Frederick Dunnemann Jr. and the late Ruth Stewart. Aunt of David (Debra) Dunnemann, Mark Dunnemann, Mark Ouelette, Lisa Dunnemann Chappell, Tom Schultz, Steve (Shari) Schulte, Robin (Greg) Wagner and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Edith passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (August 18) from 9:30am until time of funeral service at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be Hospice of Cincinnati
