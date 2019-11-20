|
Edith Rosemary "JoAnn" Shumate
Florence - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family at her residence on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born in Gallatin County, KY on July 21, 1940; the daughter of the late Floyd and Ernestine Densler. JoAnn retired from Children's Hospital as the manager of the Dental Clinic and was a member of Crossroads Church in Florence. She was a member of the Dental Society and enjoyed reading, completing word searches, flower gardening, cooking and walking. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her cherished family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; nine brothers and sisters and one grandson, Alec James Losey. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Homer Shumate; children, Tammy (Patrick) Wong, Cindy (Jeff) Fogle, Vicki (Doug) Losey and Todd (Molly) Shumate; grandchildren, Jessica Wong (Brett) Linne, Sarah Wong (Jon) Winters, Ryan Wong, Ryan (Jen) Fogle, Brady Fogle, Cameron Fogle, Aidyn (Devin Glenn) Losey, Adair (Jarrett Dooley) Losey, Alexa Losey, Zach Shumate and Quinn Shumate; great-grandchildren, Parker Linne, Knox Fogle and Remington Fogle; as well as many other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing and cherish the memories they made with her. A visitation celebrating JoAnn's life will take place from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 AM the following day, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the funeral home. JoAnn will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Taylor Mill, KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made in JoAnn's name to either the Melanoma Foundation at melanoma.org or the Susan G. Komen of Greater Cincinnati, 6120 S Gilmore Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014. For directions, to order flowers or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019