Edith Youngman



Edith Youngman, age 99, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Owenton Center, Owenton, KY. Edith was born July 10, 1921 in Butler, KY to the late Clarence W. and Pearl (Caldwell) Youngman. Edith was a resident of Latonia, KY until retirement. She was employed as a legal secretary for the Cincinati Bar Association. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Edith shared a special fondness for animals, especially her cats. She was a pianist and piano teacher for her relatives. Her second cousins are her surviving relatives; Katherine Beckman, Corothy Reel, Janet McAllister, Jack Wetterhan, Martha Herald, Patti Flynn, Steve Wetterhan, and Carl Wetterhan. A graveside service is scheduled 11 am Friday, October 2nd at the Flour Creek Cemetery, Butler, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family. On-line codolence, if desired, may be directed to allisonrosefuneralhome@gmailcom









