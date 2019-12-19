Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Henry Church
3813 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY
View Map
Edna Duncan Obituary
Edna Duncan

Florence - Edna Mae Duncan, 79 years of age, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Edna was born in Hebron, KY to the late George and Mary Pierce. She leaves behind her loving husband Ezra Duncan; Sons, Richard Ottino (Connie), Rodney Ottino, Robert Ottino (Patti), Raymond Ottino (Jamie), Roy Ottino (Gail); step son, Timothy Duncan; and step daughter, Robin Anderson (Michael). Edna also leaves behind her dear sister, Rose Ann Lock (Perry) and brothers, Stanley Pierce (Brenda) and Danny Pierce. She was the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Edna is preceded in death by 7 siblings. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 27, from 4 pm to 7 pm at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, December 28 at 10 am at Saint Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018. In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hospice at St. Elizabeth Hospital https://giving.stelizabeth.com/donate or call (859) 301-3920. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
