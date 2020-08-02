Edna Keene



Wilder - Edna Keene, 88 of Wilder, KY, passed away at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital on July 30, 2020. She was born in Juan, KY on July 7, 1932.



She and her husband James were entrepreneurs, and together built a successful real estate and parking business. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband James Keene and by her parents Thomas and Bertha



(Chatt) Gross and siblings Troy, Almaray (Hall), Effie (Gross), Arizola (Raleigh), Homer, Hazel (Kincer), Orville and Lester. She leaves behind sister Annie (McIntosh) and sons Ronnie (Betsey) Keene, Dennis (Brenda) Keene and Rick (Gina Edwards) Keene, grandchildren Ryan (Anne) Keene, Kelly (Kyle) Keene, Aaron (Sarah) Keene, and Kylie (Tommy) Keene and great grandchildren Everett, Harper, Finnegan, Emma, Audrey and Olivia.



Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11am - 12:30pm with a funeral service at 12:30 pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York Street, Newport, KY. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 25 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY.









