Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mae Frost


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Edna Mae Frost Obituary
Edna Mae Frost

Highland Heights - Edna Mae Frost (nee Smith), 94, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care, Cold Spring, KY. She was born August 8, 1925 in Booneville, KY to her parents Sam and Charity (McIntosh) Smith. Edna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Frost; 3 children, Howard Frost, Ola Peden and Barbara Kopowski; 2 grandchildren, Missy Peden and Brian Chandler. She is survived by 5 children, Beulah (Jon David) Reinhardt, Bill (Pat) Frost, Brenda Singleton, Beverly (Robert) Smith and Darlene (Dennis) Kramer; sister, Dovie Roberts; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to Will's Journey to Beat Cancer, C\O St. Philip School, 1404 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, KY 41059
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -