Edna Mary Gardner
Florence - Edna Mary Gardner (White) passed away November 6, 2019. She was born in Fulham, London, England on August 22, 1930. Mary loved children and was a teacher's aide for special needs children for many years. She was also an avid gardener. Mary was preceded in death by her husband William; grandson Hunter and brothers; John, Peter and Alan White. She is survived by her children: Kimberly Starcher (Randy), William Jr. (Heidi), and Timothy (Jennifer); 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sisters: Pat Carter, Peg Martin and June (Lawrence) Kaill; brother and sister in law Willis and Doris Gardner, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a beloved wife, loving mother and grandmother and caring friend. She was truly loved by all those who knew her and will be dearly missed. A Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Grace Episcopal Church, 7111 Price Pike, Florence KY, 41042. Refreshments to follow. Donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019