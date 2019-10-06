Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Pemberton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Pemberton

Add a Memory
Edna Pemberton Obituary
Edna Pemberton

Burlington - Edna Mae Pemberton, 78, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, October 04, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care. She was a retired Data Transcriber with the IRS. Edna was a member of Banklick Street Church of God. She was a graduate of Ludlow High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a wonderful mother and grandma who loved looking at photographs of the many family memories that she cherished. She also loved traveling and camping. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, David Pemberton (2015); daughter, Monica McGlasson (2017); brother, James Meece; sisters, Josie Waters and Maggie Redix and great grandson, Brantley McGlasson. Survivors include her son, David (Paula) Pemberton of Burlington; daughter, Rhonda (Keith) Shaw of Ludlow; brother, George Meece of Milton, KY; sister, Margaretta Martin of Erlanger; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now