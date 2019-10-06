|
Edna Pemberton
Burlington - Edna Mae Pemberton, 78, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, October 04, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care. She was a retired Data Transcriber with the IRS. Edna was a member of Banklick Street Church of God. She was a graduate of Ludlow High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a wonderful mother and grandma who loved looking at photographs of the many family memories that she cherished. She also loved traveling and camping. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, David Pemberton (2015); daughter, Monica McGlasson (2017); brother, James Meece; sisters, Josie Waters and Maggie Redix and great grandson, Brantley McGlasson. Survivors include her son, David (Paula) Pemberton of Burlington; daughter, Rhonda (Keith) Shaw of Ludlow; brother, George Meece of Milton, KY; sister, Margaretta Martin of Erlanger; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019