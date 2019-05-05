|
Edna Schneider
Loveland - SCHNEIDER, Edna G. (nee Wiggins). Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Schneider. Loving mother of Sandra J. (Gary) Bayes, Elizabeth J. (Dr.Lloyd) Takao, Brenda (Colonel Doug) Hill and the late Shelby J. Dupree. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Huel Wiggins, Vivian Dempsey and Cleo Smith. Edna was proceeded in death by 8 other siblings. Passed away April 29, 2019. Age 96. Edna's love of her life was her family and relationship with her Lord and Savior. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., (Rt.42), West Chester, Monday from 10:30am until Funeral Service at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the . National Direct Response Headquarters 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019