Edna Sexton
Columbus - Edna C. Sexton (nee Atkins), 78, Nov. 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Ray W. Sexton, devoted mother of April Coleman (Dee), Michelle Ryland; Darren (Cheryl) & the late Bryan Sexton, beloved daughter of the late Beulah (nee Smith) & Thomas Atkins & dear sister of Cleona Wickman (the late Robert); Richard (Rose) & the late William (the late Virginia) & Robert Atkins; Gloria Shinkle & Annabel Benter (the late Jack). Also survived by 13 grandch.,14 gr. grandch., nieces & nephews. Edna was a 1959 grad of Taylor High School & had worked as an admin. asst., a teacher & a missionary. Visitation Thurs., Nov. 19, 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Addyston Baptist Church, 112 Church St., Addyston, OH. Interment following in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the West Jefferson Missionary Baptist Church or Addyston Baptist Church. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
