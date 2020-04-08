Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Latonia - Edna Sipple, 91, Latonia, KY, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. Edna was born in Montgomery County, KY to Harlan and Stella (Byrd) Coomer. She was a homemaker and a member of Latonia Baptist Church. Edna loved to travel, country music and dancing and spending time with family. She is survived by her sons, Rodney (Gale) Sipple of Walton, and Randy (Sheri) Sipple of Crittenden, Grandchildren Jamey (Mary) Sipple of Burlington, Jeremy Sipple of Taylor Mill, and Jodie Sipple of Walton. Great Grandchildren Jerney Sipple, Jacob Sipple, Jordyn Schmidt, Jocelynn Veith and Jamison Sipple, Sister Pauline Hamlin of Williamstown, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceeding her in death are her parents, Loving husband Athol Sipple. Brothers Frank Coomer, Eugene Coomer, Shirley Coomer, Herman Coomer, William Coomer, Herbert Coomer and JC Coomer, sisters, Mary (Herman) Huff and Wanda (Arthur) Ellis. She will be fondly remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and Friend.

Private services and burial at Highland Cemetery. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. For online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
