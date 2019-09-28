|
Edward Bickers
Perry Park - Edward A. Bickers, 75, of Perry Park, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Ed was a Quality Control Manager at Fortner Rail Cars. He was a Kentucky Colonel, NRA member, and member of the Walton Verona Masonic Lodge. Ed loved to hunt and ride motorcycles but mostly he loved being with his family. Survivors include his wife, June Bickers of Perry Park; sons, Gregory Bickers of Warsaw, Stewart Cox of Dayton, OH; daughters, Audrey Cox of Erlanger, Theresa Rose of Erlanger, Regina Haley of Covington; 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Bridget Pazal and Brenda Sue Bickers; brother, Elmer "Sonny" Bickers and sister, Jeanne Bickers. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019