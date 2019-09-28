Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Bickers

Add a Memory
Edward Bickers Obituary
Edward Bickers

Perry Park - Edward A. Bickers, 75, of Perry Park, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Ed was a Quality Control Manager at Fortner Rail Cars. He was a Kentucky Colonel, NRA member, and member of the Walton Verona Masonic Lodge. Ed loved to hunt and ride motorcycles but mostly he loved being with his family. Survivors include his wife, June Bickers of Perry Park; sons, Gregory Bickers of Warsaw, Stewart Cox of Dayton, OH; daughters, Audrey Cox of Erlanger, Theresa Rose of Erlanger, Regina Haley of Covington; 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Bridget Pazal and Brenda Sue Bickers; brother, Elmer "Sonny" Bickers and sister, Jeanne Bickers. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now