Edward "Roy" Brown
Mainville - Edward Roy Brown, age 86, passed away on March 31, 2020, in the comfort of his own home. Roy was born in Cincinnati, OH to Cullen and Bea Brown. Roy married Gayle Brown on March 19, 1955, and she survives. Roy served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at Procter and Gamble for over 35 years. Roy is also survived by his children Cheri Linville, Linda (Jeff) Garner, Jerry (Tracy) Brown and Robert (Vicki) Brown, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Deva Baldwin and Ray Brown and son-in-law Steven Linville. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Roy will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to or a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020