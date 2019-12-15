|
Edward C. Hobart
Cincinnati - Edward C. Hobart passed peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife Betty Delaney Hobart and family on Dec. 14, 2019 at the age of 89 in Cincinnati, OH. Ed was born in Milwaukee, WI to Madeline and Charley Hobart and followed his 4 brothers' footsteps by joining the military in the Air Force after two years at Xavier University. After returning from the Korean War (1950-54) he graduated college from University of Cincinnati. Betty and Ed married in 1962 and celebrated 57 years of marriage together. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers Neal, Lloyd, Mike, and Ralph Hobart. He is survived by his four children Paul (Sophia) Hobart, Mark (Ann) Hobart, Julie (Nate) Hobart Workman, and Matt (Siska) Hobart, eight grandchildren Will, Max, Nicholas, Lucas, Alia, Sia, Wyatt, and Benny. Ed was the kindest of men, spending his life serving others both in his work and then volunteering at Mercy Anderson Hospital after retirement. He loved to talk to everyone he met, and always left them with a smile on their face. He will forever be remembered for his wit, his hospitality, his smile, and his love for his family. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Thur. Dec. 19, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9-10:30 AM. Memorials to Guardian Angels Church or the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019