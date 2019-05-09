|
Edward C. Schadler
Alexandria - Edward C. Schadler, age 92, life time resident of Alexandria, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Seasons @ Alexandria. He was born to parents Charles and Marie (nee Steffen) Schadler on September 23, 1926. Ed served his country as a seaman in the Merchant Marines during WW II. After the war, he went to work for MacGregor Sporting Goods and then started his career with State Farm Insurance as an agent on February 1, 1948. He had over 71 years of serving the community as "your good neighbor" State Farm agent, he was going to retire at the end of the month. Ed loved what he did, he worked extremely hard at building his agency, he loved meeting all the people and was well respected in the business community. When Ed was not working, he enjoyed, fishing, golfing, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. Ed was preceded in death by his 17 year old son, Michael, in 1970; his wife of 30 years, Rose Mary Schadler, age 52 in 1980; brothers, Alvin and Raymond Schadler. He is survived by his children, Tom (Nancy), Larry (Susan), Sue (Brian) Neal, and Jim (Nicole); brother, Charles "Pal" Schadler; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 on Friday, May 10th from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the or Bluegrass Navigators. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2019