Edward Craig
Elsmere - Edward Eugene "Ed" Craig V, 26, of Elsmere, passed away on Monday, May 6th at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward E. III & Dorothy M. (nee. Davis) Craig and maternal grandparents, Jack Taylor Fitzgerald & Dorothy (nee. May) Willett. Ed is survived by his parents, Edward Eugene IV & Cheryl Craig; sisters, Jacqueline (William) Young, Dorothy (Randy Knight) Craig & Cathy (Jim Young) Craig; nieces, Harley Reed, Tamara (Dale Cox), Tara and Marie Young & Cheyenne McNulty; nephews, Josh (Emily) Craig and Sonny & James Young; great niece, Rebecca Chambers; great nephews, Zavyer, Brylin & Tristan McNealy and Scotty Deming & Waylin Cox. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 12 p.m., Friday, May 10th at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Newport. The Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to , 1080 Nimitzview Dr. #208, Cincinnati, OH 45230 or Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 9, 2019