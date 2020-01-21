|
|
Edward Curry
Mason - Edward Paul Curry, Sr. on January 17, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. Born in New Orleans on June 9, 1936. Age 83 years. Son of the late Lurline and William Curry, Sr. Brother of Thomas Curry (Martha) and the late William Curry, Jr. (Patti) and Michael Curry (Mary Ann). Father of Edward Paul Curry, Jr., Mark Henri Curry (Julie) and Erick Patrick Curry (Brenda). Companion of Charlene Dieckman and her daughters, Theresa and Clare. Grandfather of Tyler Curry (Emilie), Cameron Curry, Jared Curry, Olivia Curry, Nicholas Curry, Evan Curry and Lauren Curry. Also, survived by four nieces, Jennifer Curry, Michelle Blanchard (Doug), Jane Curry and Shannon Curry and his late nephews, Kelly and Shawn Curry. He was a graduate of De La Salle High School in New Orleans, LA. Retired from AT & T. He was in the Navy. Edward was a member of The Telephone Pioneers of America in Cincinnati, OH. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM. Followed by interment in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020