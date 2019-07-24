Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Joslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward E. Joslin

Add a Memory
Edward E. Joslin Obituary
Edward E. Joslin

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Betty L. Joslin. Dear brother of Billy and Richard Joslin and the late Phyllis Pate, Harley and Ronald Joslin. Also survived by 2 nieces. Member of Nova Caesarea Harmony Lodge #2 F&AM. Edward passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at age 85. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now