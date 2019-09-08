|
Edward F. Bruening
Sycamore Twp - Edward F. Bruening, of Sycamore Twp, passed away on Saturday, August 31 , 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Josefa (nee: Schlarmann) Bruening; loving father of James, Joe (Elaine) and John (Laura) Bruening; devoted grandfather of Hannah and Gretchen Bruening. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Spetember 10th from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., 45236. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul C/O St. Saviour Church. www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019