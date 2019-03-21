Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Veterans Cemetery North
Williamstown, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ingraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. "Bud" Ingraham

Obituary Condolences

Edward F. "Bud" Ingraham Obituary
"Bud" Edward F. Ingraham

Hebron, KY - Edward "Bud" F. Ingraham, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Bethany Ingraham of 31+yrs.; son of the late Edward and Mary Ingraham; devoted father of Edward "Ted" Ingraham and Christopher Ingraham; dear brother of Peter (Laurie) Ingraham and the late Beth Smith, Sue Wilde and Andy Ingraham; adored son-in-law of Ann and the late James Cahill; uncle to numerous niece and nephews, coworker, fellow soldier, friend and mentor to many. Bud meritoriously served and dedicated his career to the United States Army, serving his country for 11 years. Bud retired in 1992 with the rank of Capitan and transitioned into a 11 yr. career with 5/3rd Bank as a Systems Analyst. Bud most loved spending time with his family. He reveled in the land of all New England Sports. He was a world traveler throughout his military carrier and family adventures, as was as an enthusiast and student of History. Bud was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 AM to 11AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1 PM at KY Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. In Lieu of flowers contributions to: , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 1004-A O'Reilly Ave., San Francisco, CA 94129.

Online Condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now