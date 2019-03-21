|
"Bud" Edward F. Ingraham
Hebron, KY - Edward "Bud" F. Ingraham, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Bethany Ingraham of 31+yrs.; son of the late Edward and Mary Ingraham; devoted father of Edward "Ted" Ingraham and Christopher Ingraham; dear brother of Peter (Laurie) Ingraham and the late Beth Smith, Sue Wilde and Andy Ingraham; adored son-in-law of Ann and the late James Cahill; uncle to numerous niece and nephews, coworker, fellow soldier, friend and mentor to many. Bud meritoriously served and dedicated his career to the United States Army, serving his country for 11 years. Bud retired in 1992 with the rank of Capitan and transitioned into a 11 yr. career with 5/3rd Bank as a Systems Analyst. Bud most loved spending time with his family. He reveled in the land of all New England Sports. He was a world traveler throughout his military carrier and family adventures, as was as an enthusiast and student of History. Bud was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 AM to 11AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1 PM at KY Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. In Lieu of flowers contributions to: , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 1004-A O'Reilly Ave., San Francisco, CA 94129.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019