Edward Flynn
Batavia - With profound sadness we announce that Edward Lee Flynn, born February 16, 1949 in Somerset, KY passed away on January 21, 2020, at the age of 70. To say that he was the strongest person you would ever meet is an understatement. No matter what came his way, he rolled up his sleeves, fought it head-on and overcame the obstacle and moved on to the next.
A devout UK fan, Edward bled blue! He lived a very full life and the people that came with that were numerous. Spending 30+ years working at Teledyne Precision, years cheering on the sidelines at his kids' sports and activities, volunteering with the Glen Este High School Music Boosters & the League for Animal Welfare and so much more. The man did not know a stranger; he made friends everywhere and if you knew him, you loved him.
Of all the people he touched in his life, his most proud achievements were his children that he leaves behind, Michelle (Shane) Meenach and Jason (Kristin) Flynn. Everything he did, every decision he made, every action he took had them at the forefront. And with them, came the second best thing about his life, being a grandfather to Cohen, Stella & New Baby Flynn (May 2020) and Austin, Hannah & Ema Meenach.
He also leaves behind his siblings, who knew him as Bubby, which he loved more than they will ever know, Terrie Jackson, Carrie King, Pam (Ron) Hoffmann & Billy Ragle. He truly cherished the times he had with them and their families, his nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.
He was a cousin, uncle, companion, co-worker and friend to so many that he leaves behind, but none more important than his children's mother, Brenda (Chuck) Degaro. She was there with a helping hand whenever he needed it, and the gratitude he had for her was immeasurable.
Take comfort knowing that Edward is having a reunion with those he has not seen in a long time, most importantly his parents, Cecil Edward Flynn & Nancy Mable (Bill) Ragle; dearest loved ones, Earl & Lucille Hardwick, George & Betty Jo Gadberry, and his cousin, who was more like his brother, Joseph Hardwick.
Services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Tuesday January 28, 2020, from 6-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to the League for Animal Welfare (lfaw.org). To say that Ed was an 'animal lover' does not even begin to describe his passion for pets, so nothing would give him greater pleasure.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Edward's entire medical team over the years, doctors, nurses, aides, dialysis technicians, drivers & more who helped him live his best life.
There is no doubt, Edward Lee Flynn will be dearly missed, forever loved and fondly remembered!
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020