Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
119 W 6th St
Covington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of God Church
119 W 6th St
Covington, OH
Edward Foltz Obituary
Edward Foltz

Villa Hills - Edward J. Foltz, son of Anna Marie (Stallo) and Peter Oscar Foltz, age 89, of Villa Hills, KY passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Ed lived a full and amazing life, and is already incredibly missed. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War where he served for two years as a company clerk.

Professionally, Ed (known as "Big Ed" to his friends), was in the Northern Kentucky banking community for over forty years. Over his career, Ed worked at First National Bank, Bank of Kentucky, Kentucky National Bank and Star Bank. Ed was also once appointed as the President of the Latonia Business Association. He became a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club and was also a Paul Harris Fellow.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-seven years, JoAnn Foltz; children, Mariann (Ron) Hammond, Donna (Michael) Flowers, Edward J. (Toni) Foltz, Jr. and Stephen Foltz; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mother of God Church (119 W 6th St, Covington, KY 41011) from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12:00 PM. Interment will be held privately at St. Mary Cemetery (Fort Mitchell, KY).

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ronald McDonald House 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019
