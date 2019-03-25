Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ebanon Eagles Aerie 1395,
209 W Main St.
Lebanon, OH
Edward Frances Beaulieu

Lebanon - Passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at age 71. Born in Schenectady, NY. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Beaulieu of 49 years, his son Scott Beaulieu, and daughter Sherri Yaekle (Michael), and 3 granddaughters, Britney, Alexandrea and Caleigh.

He loved camping, reading books, car shows, spending time at the beach, traveling on great adventures, and spending time in the yard watching the grass grow so he could mow it again. He was a work-a-holic and loved spending time with his 3 granddaughters. He retired from GE in 1999 after 32 years. And again retired in 2018 from Kroger after 11 years.

A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 2-5pm at the Lebanon Eagles Aerie 1395, 209 W Main St., Lebanon, Ohio 45036
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019
