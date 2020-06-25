Edward Francis Tappel
Cincinnati - Edward Francis Tappel, 87, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Janet Bokel Tappel. Father of Edward, Jr. (Mary); John (Kathleen); James (Mary); Richard (Janice); the late Daniel (Lauren); Janet (John) Dorger; and Mary (Matthew) Dierker. Loving grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 5. A private mass will be held for the immediate family.Full obit available plus condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.