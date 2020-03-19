|
Edward G. Bolia
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Phyllis J. Bolia (Nee Klayer) for 63 years. Loving father of Sandy Heim and Linda (Rick) Hinds. Devoted grandfather of Michael Heim (Kelsey Hahn), Megan (Ryan) Shean, Andy (Brook) Heim, Nicholas (Amanda), Timothy (Kimberley), Samantha, Tanner Hinds and great grandfather Greyson, Brynlee, Olivia, Easton, Noah, Colten and Campbell. Dear brother of Kathy (the late Dick) Bishop and the late Harry (Jo) Bolia. Faithful companion of his dog, Winnie. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 85 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on MONDAY from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Memorials may be made to the SPCA, 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020