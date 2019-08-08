Services
St Boniface Church
1750 Chase Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
1750 Chase Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
1750 Chase Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McDonnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward G. McDonnell

Add a Memory
Edward G. McDonnell Obituary
Edward G. McDonnell

Cincinnati - Edward G. McDonnell, Loving husband of Huguette. Loving father and father-in-law of Matthew (Cecile) Magner and Mark (Beth) Magner. Devoted grandfather of Alexandra (Robert) Buchanan, Mark (Kristin) Magner, Tony (Jillian) Magner, Matthew (Michelle) Magner, and Marie Magner. Survived by 11 great and great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Claudette (Charles) Harrer and Kathryn (Martin) Zizzi. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Myrl and his sister Carolyn (Robert) Brennan. Passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Edward was a college counselor and teacher at St. Xavier High School for over 30 years. He loved to play and watch tennis. Visitation will take place from 9:00 - 10:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Boniface Church (1750 Chase Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223) with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery (701 E. Ross Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45217). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Boniface Church. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.