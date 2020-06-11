Edward Gary Yee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Gary Yee

Alexandria - Edward Gary Yee. 71 of Alexandria, KY passed away on June 10th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam, and was a Purple Heart recipient. He had a career in Public Safety as a Detective. He was preceded in death by his mother Priscilla Tarvin, step father Joe Simms and his brother Greg Yee.

He is survived by his son Brian (Renee) Yee, siblings; Rodney Yee, Kim Graber and Lisa Fernading, and grandchildren. Griffin Yee and Alex Yee.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday June 15th, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10 am - 12 noon. The funeral service will begin at 12 noon with the burial following at Grandview Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association in memory of Edward Gary Yee.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved