Edward Gary Yee
Alexandria - Edward Gary Yee. 71 of Alexandria, KY passed away on June 10th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam, and was a Purple Heart recipient. He had a career in Public Safety as a Detective. He was preceded in death by his mother Priscilla Tarvin, step father Joe Simms and his brother Greg Yee.
He is survived by his son Brian (Renee) Yee, siblings; Rodney Yee, Kim Graber and Lisa Fernading, and grandchildren. Griffin Yee and Alex Yee.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday June 15th, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10 am - 12 noon. The funeral service will begin at 12 noon with the burial following at Grandview Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association in memory of Edward Gary Yee.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.