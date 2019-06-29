|
Edward Geiman
Cold Spring - Edward Geiman, 75, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on June 26, 2019. He had retired from Fedex. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was the son of Aloyisius and Edna (nee Kramer) Geiman. He is survived by brothers; Donald Geiman, Allan (Nadine) Geiman, Glenn Geiman and Gregory (Susan) Geiman. Sisters; Linda Koetters, Gayle Mueller, Barbara (Charles) Valz, Diane (Ralph) Zink, Marsha (David) Jones and Sue (Dan) Crupper. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019