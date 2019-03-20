Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 452412555
(513) 948-1113
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 452412555
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
11144 Spinner Avenue
Sharonville, OH
View Map
West Chester - Edward George Sr., beloved husband of the late Jeanne Riegler (nee Nieporte). Loving father of Edward (Sharon) Riegler, Jr. Dear brother of Joan Pauly and Robert Riegler. Cherished grandfather of two, great-grandfather of eight, and great-great-grandfather of one. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Edward passed away Sunday, March 17th 2019 at age 93. Visitation 4:30-7:30 P.M. Friday, 3/22/2019 at Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home 10980 Reading Road, Sharonville. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23rd at St. Michael Church 11144 Spinner Avenue Sharonville, OH 45241. Burial will take place at New St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
